U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $374,000 in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,950.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,625.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

