U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,437,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $224.69 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

