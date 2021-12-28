U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

