U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after buying an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after buying an additional 2,311,597 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,805,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 597,525 shares of company stock worth $62,413,357.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

