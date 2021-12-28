Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,343 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 127.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 56,121 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 26.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 519,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 439,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

