Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $248.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,277,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $247.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.50 and its 200-day moving average is $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

