United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at $1,123,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 30.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after buying an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.