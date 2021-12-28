United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading 3.5% Higher

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $50.89. 253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,013,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.05. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,543,052. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $6,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

