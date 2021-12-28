UNUS SED LEO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.80 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00007253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $3.80 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.29 or 0.00309391 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

