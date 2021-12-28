US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 213 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

ESS opened at $346.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.79 and a 1-year high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

