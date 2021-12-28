US Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRKL stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

