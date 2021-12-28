US Asset Management LLC Invests $29,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL opened at $116.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

