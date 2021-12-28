US Asset Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 289 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RL stock opened at $116.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.90. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $99.33 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

