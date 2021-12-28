US Asset Management LLC Invests $60,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $608.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $694.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.80. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.00 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 over the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.14.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

