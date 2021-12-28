US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 416,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after acquiring an additional 104,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.98.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

