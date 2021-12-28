US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,161,000 after buying an additional 167,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $346.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total value of $5,895,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

