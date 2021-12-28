UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.95. UTStarcom shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 57,768 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.