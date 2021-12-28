Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $220,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.