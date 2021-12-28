Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $34,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $278.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

