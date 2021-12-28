Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.55

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.55 and last traded at $171.55, with a volume of 10539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average of $161.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

