Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $171.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

