Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $137,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $325.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

