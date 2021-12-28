Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,554 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $109,271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,196,000 after acquiring an additional 386,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

