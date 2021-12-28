Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,847,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,640,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,190,000 after acquiring an additional 231,134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,331.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 226,968 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,167,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 298,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 98,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.88 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.