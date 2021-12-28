Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 43,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 966.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 196,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,033,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $114.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

