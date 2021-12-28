Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock remained flat at $$81.28 on Tuesday. 5,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.