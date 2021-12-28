Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $479,619,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $438.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $335.37 and a 52 week high of $438.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

