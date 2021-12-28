Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Hits New 1-Year High at $147.20

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.20 and last traded at $147.13, with a volume of 10496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTV. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

