Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.91

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 15916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEOEY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.8486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.67%.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

