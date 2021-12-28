Verity & Verity LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $90,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 105.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 443,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $48,952,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,726,000 after buying an additional 49,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $115.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,514. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.56. The firm has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

