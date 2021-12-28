Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 4.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Target by 10.3% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Target by 105,600.0% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,256,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $224.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,662. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.