Verity & Verity LLC Sells 480 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

WMT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.47. 34,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,378,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.32. The company has a market cap of $392.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.