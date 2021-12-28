Verity & Verity LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,954 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 34.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 636,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,160,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,378,000 after buying an additional 289,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. 301,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,632,289. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a PE ratio of 206.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

