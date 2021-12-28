Versor Investments LP Buys 5,709 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.24.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

