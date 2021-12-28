Versor Investments LP Has $90.62 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,098 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for 2.8% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $90,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after buying an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 35.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 268,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

KSU stock opened at $293.59 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

