Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 487,043 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 2.92% of Reliant Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $330,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

RBNC opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. Research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

