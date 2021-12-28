Versor Investments LP Sells 180,570 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180,570 shares during the quarter. Athene comprises about 1.9% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.46% of Athene worth $60,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,175 shares of company stock valued at $954,260 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

NYSE:ATH opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.70. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

