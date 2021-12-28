Versor Investments LP Takes $40.98 Million Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,664,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,188,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. Insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

