VerusCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $47.40 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $47.40 million and $31,625.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.27 or 0.07897157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00075986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.79 or 1.00041833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008124 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,034,081 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

