Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $56.16 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of LKQ worth $56,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $60.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

