Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of KLA worth $52,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $273,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $440.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $252.02 and a 52 week high of $441.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

