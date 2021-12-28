ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce sales of $20.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.40 million and the highest is $21.35 million. ViewRay posted sales of $18.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $69.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $71.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $95.68 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $100.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $896.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.80.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

