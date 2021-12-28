Vitae Hits Market Capitalization of $6.84 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

