Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.00 ($20.45).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.20) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of VIV stock opened at €11.90 ($13.52) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.15. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.15) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($28.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

