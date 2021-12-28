Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after buying an additional 468,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,508,000 after purchasing an additional 463,433 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,493,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,246,000 after purchasing an additional 371,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,138,000.

Shares of ILF opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

