Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 9,229 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,794,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,720,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,966,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,983 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.