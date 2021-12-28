Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.