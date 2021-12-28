Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

NYSE:BHC opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

