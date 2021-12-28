Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $158,000 Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,298.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 394,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 365,854 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 176,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,796,000 after acquiring an additional 176,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 120.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWD opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06.

