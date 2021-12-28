VouchForMe Hits One Day Volume of $759.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $300,364.83 and approximately $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007116 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

